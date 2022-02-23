Atrium Health opens $150M hospital

Charlotte, N.C.-based Atrium Health Union West opened to the public Feb. 23 and includes 40 licensed beds and a 24/7 emergency department.

The 150,000-square-foot facility was an investment of more than $150 million, an Atrium Health spokesperson told Becker's.

Also included in the hospital is a helipad, three operating rooms and a maternity care unit, according to a Feb. 22 Atrium Health news release shared with Becker's.

Atrium Health decided to build the hospital because of population growth in the Charlotte area, according to the release. Union West is part of a $1 billion growth plan for the system.