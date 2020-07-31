Uber offers free meals, rides to nearly 6,000 New York City healthcare workers

Uber has partnered with the city of New York to provide $750,000 in free meals and rides to city healthcare workers, the Staten Island Advance reports.

The offerings will be available to nearly 6,000 residents and fellows at NYC Health + Hospitals.

Under the partnership, healthcare workers can expense up to $100 in meals to the public health system, and Uber has provided each worker at the system $30 worth of free rides throughout New York City, according to the report.

Uber also partnered with state Sen. Diane Savino during the pandemic to donate 5,000 free rides to Staten Island healthcare workers.

