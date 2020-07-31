Envision Healthcare to send more than 300 clinicians to Florida

Nashville, Tenn.-based Envision Healthcare, one of the nation's largest medical groups, said it plans to send more than 300 clinicians to Florida to care for patients and support healthcare workers during the COVID-19 pandemic.

The clinicians include registered nurses, certified registered nurse anesthetists and emergency physicians. They will go to a large South Florida health system and to hospitals in Orange, Pinellas and Duval counties, Envision said.

"Clinicians' heroic and relentless efforts during these unprecedented times are inspiring," Jim Rechtin, president and CEO of Envision, said in a news release. "Envision's partnership with the Florida Division of Emergency Management will provide much needed relief to clinicians working tirelessly to care for patients when they need it most."

The clinicians will join about 6,000 other Envision clinicians based in Florida who have been caring for patients during the pandemic.

Florida is one of the nation's hardest-hit areas by COVID-19. As of July 31, Florida has confirmed 461,379 COVID-19 cases, higher than any state except California, according to Baltimore-based Johns Hopkins University's COVID-19 dashboard.

During the crisis, Envision also has deployed clinicians to New York, New Jersey and Arizona.

