11 states at risk of straining interventionist supply amid COVID-19, estimator finds

Two states face a shortfall of physicians providing care in intensive care units, known as interventionists, while 11 others are at risk of straining their supply, according to a July 23 update of the Mullan Institute State Hospital Workforce Deficit Estimator.

The estimator, developed by The Fitzhugh Mullan Institute for Health Workforce Equity at George Washington University in Washington, D.C., shows Alabama, Arkansas, Florida, Idaho, Louisiana, Mississippi, Nevada, Oklahoma, South Carolina, Utah and Washington state are at risk of straining their interventionist supply, with less than 50 percent of intensivists are available after meeting the needs of COVID-19 patients. Arizona and Texas face a shortfall of interventionists, with COVID-19 patients needing care from more than 100 percent of the intensivists in those states.

The estimator uses the Institute for Health Metrics and Evaluation COVID-19 demand model, American Hospital Association 2018 hospital survey data, CMS data, Bureau of Labor Statistics Occupational Employment Statistics, and data from the 2018 National Sample Survey of registered nurses. More information about the methodology is available here.

