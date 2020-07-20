15 in-demand jobs, from lowest to highest paid

Home health aide, nursing assistant and physical therapy aide are among the most in-demand jobs, according to Indeed.

For its list of 15 most in-demand jobs, the career site examined careers that offer long-term growth and contain many open positions. It identified 15 jobs that it says have "the most anticipated growth rates for the next five years."

Below are the 15 most in-demand careers, according to Indeed, accompanied by national average salary, from lowest to highest paid.

1. Home health aide: $11.98 per hour

2. Nursing assistant: $28,454 per year

3. Construction worker: $31,616 per year

4. Physical therapy aide: $33,238 per year

5. Medical technologist: $56,368 per year

6. Truck driver: $57,616 per year

7. Operations research analyst: $61,457 per year

8. Financial adviser: $66,083 per year

9. Health services administrator: $70,147 per year

10. Registered nurse: $70,366 per year

11. Web developer: $72,040 per year

12. Physical therapist: $74,672 per year

13. Information security analyst: $81,555 per year

14. Statistician: $83,291 per year

15. Software developer: $105,090 per year

