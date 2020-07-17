California hospital employees seek to telecommute after patients move into their workspace

Medical records workers at San Joaquin (Calif.) General Hospital have signed a petition requesting to immediately begin teleworking after patients were moved into their workspace this week, reports the Record.

The patients have symptoms consistent with COVID-19, but it is not known whether they have tested positive for the virus.

Patients awaiting screenings or test results were previously held in a large tent outside the emergency room, but on July 13 the hospital decided to move them indoors with air conditioning during the hot summer weather, San Joaquin General CEO David Culberson told the Record.

About 20 medical records employees are working in an area used as a physicians' dining room, while about 16 of their colleagues continue to work in the health information management office, according to the report.

Mr. Culberson said the 16 employees still working in their office have a separate entrance and exit to the building, wall dividers and extra air exchangers.

Still, many workers who remain in the building are asking to work remotely and that the hospital "have the ventilation and air conditioning certified as being functional and protective against spreading airborne infections."

In an email to Becker's, Mr. Culberson said San Joaquin General has identified an alternative space for the workers and is trying to facilitate relocation to another hospital-affiliated site, with a target of July 17 for completion.

