Florida hospitals request 2,412 nurses amid state COVID-19 surge

More than 50 hospitals have made requests with the Florida Office of Emergency Management for travel nurses, ABC Action News reports.

Hospitals asked for 2,412 nurses, and 1,082 nurses had been deployed as of July 23.

Gov. Ron DeSantis said the state and staffing agencies are working to fill the requests from hospitals, according to the report. Facilities in Miami-Dade County requested the most travel nurses (729), followed by Pinellas County (287), Pasco County (278) and Broward County (274).

The extra help is needed to address the surge in COVID-19 patients and to fill in for hospital employees who become infected, must quarantine or need relief, hospitals told ABC Action News.

As of July 24, Florida has confirmed 389,868 COVID-19 cases, according to Baltimore-based Johns Hopkins University's COVID-19 dashboard.

