45 Alabama hospital workers sidelined due to COVID-19

Decatur (Ala.) Morgan Hospital has 45 employees out after testing positive for COVID-19, WAAY reported July 20.

Hospital President Kelli Powers said most of the infected employees contracted the illness from the community, such as from a spouse or child, according to the local TV station.

To fill staffing needs, the hospital is rotating employees.

According to local TV station WZDX, Ms. Powers said: "As far as the staff, we're doing OK. We're rotating staff members out of the COVID units so that the same person isn't always taking care of COVID patients."

On July 20, the hospital reported 30 inpatients with the coronavirus, including five in the ICU and three on ventilators.

Decatur Morgan is a community hospital with four campuses.

More articles on workforce:

15 in-demand jobs, from lowest to highest paid

Hendrick Health System adjusts with 50 employees out due to coronavirus

California hospital employees seek to telecommute after patients move into their workspace

© Copyright ASC COMMUNICATIONS 2020. Interested in LINKING to or REPRINTING this content? View our policies by clicking here.