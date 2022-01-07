Hospitals lose 5,100 jobs in December

Hospitals lost jobs in December for the second straight month, according to the latest jobs report from the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics.

Hospitals lost 5,100 jobs in December, compared with 3,900 lost in November. Hospitals gained 1,100 jobs in October and lost 8,100 jobs in September.

Overall, healthcare saw a loss of 3,100 jobs last month after adding 2,100 jobs in November and gaining 37,200 jobs in October.

Within healthcare, nursing and residential care facilities lost 6,100 jobs in December, and ambulatory healthcare services gained 8,100 jobs. Physician offices added 4,000 jobs.

Overall, the U.S. gained 199,000 jobs last month after gaining 210,000 jobs the previous month. The unemployment rate was 3.9 percent in December, down from 4.2 percent in November.

To view the full jobs report, click here.