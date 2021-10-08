Hospitals post September job losses after 2 straight months of gains

Hospitals lost jobs in September, after gaining them the previous two months, according to the latest jobs report from the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics.

Hospitals lost 8,100 jobs in September, compared to 3,200 jobs added in August and 18,300 added in July.

Overall, healthcare saw a loss of 17,500 jobs last month, after losing 4,900 jobs in August and gaining nearly 37,000 jobs in July.

Within healthcare, nursing and residential care facilities lost 37,600 jobs in September, and ambulatory healthcare services gained 28,200 jobs. Physician offices added 400 jobs.

Overall, employment in healthcare is down by 524,000 since February 2020, with nursing and residential care facilities representing about four-fifths of the losses, the bureau said.

The U.S. gained 194,000 jobs in September after gaining 235,000 jobs in August. The unemployment rate was 4.8 percent last month, down from 5.2 percent in August.

To view the full jobs report, click here.