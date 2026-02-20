PA workforce growth by state

The physician assistant workforce grew 27.9% nationwide from 2020 to 2024, according to the National Commission on Certification of Physician Assistants’ 2024 Statistical Profile of Board Certified PAs by State.

South Carolina led the nation with a 48% increase in certified PAs during that period. Hawaii followed at 41.3%, and Arkansas at 40.5%.

As of Dec. 31, 2024, there were 189,188 certified PAs across the 50 states and Washington, D.C., according to the report.

The data reflect aggregated responses from PAs who were board certified as of Dec. 31, 2024, and who updated their professional profiles between Jan. 1, 2022, and Dec. 31, 2024. Percent change calculations reflect proportional changes from 2020 to 2024. The number of certified PAs is based on the state of residence reported to the commission.

Here are the percent changes in the number of certified PAs from 2020 to 2024 by state:

South Carolina — 48%

Hawaii — 41.3%

Arkansas — 40.5%

Alabama — 40.4%

Mississippi — 40.3%

New Jersey — 39.6%

Indiana — 38.7%

Utah — 38.7%

Tennessee — 36.8%

Missouri — 34.9%

Florida — 34.3%

Virginia — 33.7%

Colorado — 32.7%

California — 31.9%

Ohio — 31.2%

Minnesota — 30.7%

Massachusetts — 30.6%

Montana — 30.5%

Idaho — 29.5%

Kentucky — 29%

North Carolina — 29.4%

Georgia — 28.8%

Connecticut — 28.3%

Arizona — 28.1%

Louisiana — 28.1%

Oregon — 27.8%

Nevada — 27.7%

New Hampshire — 27.3%

Texas — 27.2%

Delaware — 27%

Illinois — 25.9%

Washington — 25.1%

Rhode Island — 25.3%

Oklahoma — 24.1%

Michigan — 23.7%

Maine — 23.3%

Wisconsin — 23.2%

Wyoming — 20.8%

Pennsylvania — 20.5%

Kansas — 20.2%

New York — 19.7%

Nebraska — 19.6%

Vermont — 18.9%

New Mexico — 17.7%

Maryland — 17.0%

South Dakota — 16.3%

Iowa — 15.5%

West Virginia — 15%

North Dakota — 13.5%

Washington, D.C. — 13.3%

Alaska — 10%