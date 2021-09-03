Hospitals see 2nd consecutive month of job gains

Hospitals saw another month of job gains in August, though the growth was not as large as that seen in July, according to the latest jobs report from the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics.

Hospitals gained 3,200 jobs in August, compared to 18,300 jobs added in July. The industry saw a loss of 5,500 jobs in June, just a month after seeing 2,900 jobs added in May — the first month of gains seen in 2021.



Overall, healthcare lost 4,900 jobs last month, after gaining nearly 37,000 jobs in July.

Within healthcare, nursing and residential care facilities lost 6,900 jobs in August, and ambulatory healthcare services lost 1,200 jobs. Physician offices saw 2,400 jobs added.

Overall, the U.S. gained 235,000 jobs in August after gaining 943,000 jobs in July. The unemployment rate was 5.2 percent last month, down from 5.4 percent in July.

To view the full jobs report, click here.