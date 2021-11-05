Hospitals post October job gains

Hospitals gained jobs in October after losing them the previous month, according to the latest jobs report from the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics.

Hospitals gained 1,100 jobs in October, compared to 8,100 jobs lost in September. Hospitals added 3,200 jobs in August and 18,300 jobs in July.

Overall, healthcare saw a gain of 37,200 jobs last month, after losing 17,500 jobs in September and 4,900 jobs in August.

Within healthcare, nursing and residential care facilities added 3,800 jobs in October, and ambulatory healthcare services gained 32,300 jobs. Physician offices added 8,600 jobs.

Overall, employment in healthcare is down by 460,000 since February 2020, the bureau said.

The U.S. gained 531,000 jobs in October after gaining 194,000 jobs in September. The unemployment rate was 4.6 percent last month, down from 4.8 percent in September.

To view the full jobs report, click here.