COVID-19 death toll for US healthcare workers tops 1,000, news investigation finds

Nearly 1,100 U.S. healthcare workers have likely died of COVID-19 and its complications during the pandemic, according to the latest tally from Kaiser Health News and The Guardian.

The tally of the two news organizations stands at 1,080, an increase from the 922 they identified earlier this month. The news outlets have been tracking healthcare worker COVID-19 deaths as part of their "Lost on the Frontline" project.

The healthcare workers death toll is based on data collected from family members, friends and colleagues of those who died, unions, media reports and other sources. Profiles of 177 of those healthcare workers whose deaths have been independently confirmed have been published.

Of the 177 workers whose profiles have been published, more than 62 percent were identified as Black, Latino, Asian/Pacific Islander or Native American, and 30.5 percent were born outside the U.S., according to Kaiser Health News and The Guardian.

Ages of the 177 workers ranged from 20 to 80, with 21 people under 40, the news outlets said. At least 57 people reportedly had inadequate personal protective equipment.

Read more about the project here.

More articles on workforce:

Union asks OSHA to inspect 17 HCA hospitals for workplace safety

Minnesota's OSHA fines 2 hospitals over COVID-19 safety

Baptist Health brings back furloughed workers, restores benefits

© Copyright ASC COMMUNICATIONS 2020. Interested in LINKING to or REPRINTING this content? View our policies by clicking here.