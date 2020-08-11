922 healthcare workers have likely died from COVID-19, new tally shows

Kaiser Family Foundation's Kaiser Health News, in a project with The Guardian, has identified 922 U.S. healthcare workers who have likely died of COVID-19 and its complications during the pandemic, according to a new interactive database from the news organizations.

The count represents healthcare worker deaths under investigation by the news organizations as part of their "Lost on the Frontline" project. As part of the project, the news organizations have published profiles of 167 of those healthcare workers whose deaths have been independently confirmed.

The "Lost on the Frontline" project tracks healthcare worker deaths during the pandemic using data collected from family members, friends and colleagues of those who died, unions, media reports and other sources. It also memorializes healthcare workers who die of COVID-19.

Of the 167 workers in the news organizations' database so far, 62 percent were identified as people of color, and 31 percent were reported to have inadequate personal protective equipment, according to KHN and The Guardian. The news organizations also found ages of the 167 workers ranged from 20 to 80, with 13 percent under 40 and 46 percent 60 or older. Thirty-two percent of the workers were born outside the U.S.

