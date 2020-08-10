Cleveland hospitals, colleges to create healthcare talent pipeline

Cleveland hospitals and colleges are teaming up to build a strong healthcare workforce, reports Spectrum News 1.

The initiative, known as the Workforce Connect Healthcare Sector Partnership, will create a talent pipeline and ensure career opportunities for job seekers, Cuyahoga Community College said in a news release.

University Hospitals, Cleveland Clinic, MetroHealth Medical Center, St. Vincent Charity Medical Center, and the Louis Stokes Cleveland VA Medical Center are all participating.

"We have people in Northeast Ohio looking for jobs, and healthcare providers with positions to fill," Susan Krejci, executive director of the partnership said. "Our goal with the Workforce Connect Healthcare Sector Partnership is to build the bridge that connects and resolves those needs."

According to Spectrum News 1, hospitals, Cuyahoga Community College, Cleveland State University, community-based job training and readiness programs and Ms. Krejci will work together to accomplish that goal. Local and national businesses and government entities also have invested in the partnership.

