125,500 healthcare jobs added in July; hospitals see 2nd month of gain since March

Healthcare added 125,500 jobs in July, with hospitals seeing job growth for the second month since March, according to the latest jobs report from the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics.

The July count marks the third consecutive month the industry has added jobs. However, it is down from 358,000 healthcare jobs added in June, and 312,400 healthcare jobs added in May. It also comes as healthcare overall has seen employment decline by 797,000 jobs since February.

Within ambulatory healthcare services, dentist offices saw 44,800 new jobs, physician offices saw 25,900 job gains, and home health services had 15,600 job gains last month.

Hospitals added 27,400 jobs in July, an increase from 6,700 job gains in June. Prior to June, hospitals lost 26,700 jobs in May and 134,900 jobs in April.

Nursing and residential care facilities lost 28,100 jobs last month, compared to 18,300 jobs lost in June.

Overall, the U.S. added 1.8 million jobs in July, marking the third consecutive month of gains, but a decrease from nearly 4.8 million jobs added in June and the 2.5 million jobs added in May. The unemployment rate also fell to 10.2 percent in July, compared to 11.1 percent in June.

To view the full jobs report, click here.

© Copyright ASC COMMUNICATIONS 2020. Interested in LINKING to or REPRINTING this content? View our policies by clicking here.