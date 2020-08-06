COVID-19 sidelines 156 Alabama hospital employees

Huntsville (Ala.) Hospital has 156 employees out in Madison County due to issues related to the COVID-19 pandemic, local TV station WAAY reports.

Employees are sidelined because they have COVID-19, were exposed to it or are awaiting test results.

David Spillers, CEO of the 971-bed hospital, said Aug. 5 that systemwide, there are 202 inpatients with COVID-19 in North Alabama, including 66 in intensive care units, according to WAAY.

In Madison County, Mr. Spillers said there were more than 100 COVID-19 inpatients at Huntsville Hospital facilities as of Aug. 5.

Mr. Spillers told WAAY and others at a news conference that the number of inpatients puts a burden on workers, and the hospital wants to hire more nurses.

Huntsville Hospital is a regional referral center for North Alabama and Southern Tennessee. Its system includes facilities in Huntsville, Madison, Athens, Decatur, Boaz, Guntersville, Moulton, Red Bay, Sheffield, Ala., and Fayetteville, Tenn.

