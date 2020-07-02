358K healthcare jobs added in June; hospitals see 1st gain since March

Healthcare added 358,000 jobs in June, with hospitals seeing their first modest gain since March, according to the latest jobs report from the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics.

The June count compares to 312,400 healthcare jobs added in May, and 1.4 million healthcare jobs lost in April.

Within ambulatory healthcare services, dentist offices saw the biggest job gains in June, with more than 190,000 new jobs. Physician offices saw more than 80,000 job gains, and other healthcare practitioners' offices had more than 48,000 gains in June.

Hospitals added 6,700 jobs in June, the first job gains seen since losing 26,700 jobs in May and 134,900 positions in April.

Nursing and residential care facilities lost 18,300 jobs last month, compared to 36,600 jobs lost in May.

Overall, the U.S. added nearly 4.8 million jobs in June, marking the second months of gains. The U.S. lost 20.5 million jobs in April, but added 2.5 million in May. The unemployment rate also declined to 11.1 percent in June, compared to 13.3 percent in May.



To view the full jobs report, click here.

