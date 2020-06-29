How an Ohio hospital addressed the needs of its 84% female workforce

The COVID-19 pandemic has had a profound effect on women in the healthcare workforce as they strive more than ever to balance work and home responsibilities.

Akron (Ohio) Children's Hospital — which has a female CEO and 84 percent female workforce — has taken various steps to address the specific needs of its workers during this time, according to Cleveland.com.

COO Lisa Aurilio told the publication it did not lay off or fire any workers, and about one-third of the hospital's 6,000 employees worked from home early during the pandemic, including IT and finance workers. Akron Children's employees also received daily emails and video messages from CEO Grace Wakulchik and other leaders, and the hospital formed a resiliency committee to help support workers.

"We know that many of our employees are primary caregivers to children or their elderly parents," Ms. Aurilio told Cleveland.com. "So, immediately, we started putting some things in place."

The hospital's other efforts include offering free and confidential counseling services and employee assistance for workers and their children; opening a grocery store at the facility so workers can buy essential items before they head home; and providing entertainment options such as downloadable movies and activities for families.

Read the full report here.

