HHS gives $107.2M to fund health training in rural and underserved areas

HHS has awarded $107.2 million in funding to go toward increasing the healthcare workforce in rural and underserved communities.

More than 300 recipients in 45 states and U.S. territories received funding to improve the quality, distribution and diversity of the nation's healthcare workforce, the department said.

The funding aims to provide financial and professional support to physicians, faculty, dentists, nurses and students as they pursue healthcare careers. HHS said the goal is for awardees to develop and retain clinicians in high-need areas to meet health needs of disadvantaged communities.

"Access to a robust and high-quality healthcare workforce is essential for the prevention and treatment of chronic diseases in underserved areas," Health Resources and Services Administration Administrator Tom Engels said in a news release. "These awards help meet the demand for healthcare from individuals who urgently need it."

The awards will support various programs, including the nurse faculty loan program and the scholarships for disadvantaged students program. Other programs supported by the awards are:

More articles on workforce:

Lack of testing, PPE biggest challenges for nurse practitioners + 5 other survey findings

17.7M healthcare workers may be ineligible for emergency paid sick leave, analysis finds

New York ER employees seek safety upgrades after bomb scare

© Copyright ASC COMMUNICATIONS 2020. Interested in LINKING to or REPRINTING this content? View our policies by clicking here.