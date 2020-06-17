Lack of testing, PPE biggest challenges for nurse practitioners + 5 other survey findings

A lack of testing and personal protective equipment are the two greatest challenges nurse practitioners face, according to a new national survey from the American Association of Nurse Practitioners.

The survey found respondents identified lack of testing (47 percent) and lack of PPE (24 percent) as the top barriers to treating COVID-19 patients in their communities.

More than 4,800 nurse practitioners participated in the survey, conducted May 8 -17.

Five other findings:

1. Seventy-nine percent of nurse practitioners said they reused PPE.

2. Fifty-three percent of nurse practitioners said they were exposed to the coronavirus in their practice or somewhere else.

3. Sixty-five percent of nurse practitioners experienced an increase or decrease in hours worked.

4. Thirty-six percent of nurse practitioners had their salary or pay reduced.

5. Fifty-one percent of nurse practitioners said their practices have adopted, or increased use of, telehealth and virtual platforms during the pandemic to accommodate patients for routine and chronic care management.

