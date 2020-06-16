Where healthcare workers are protesting racism

Healthcare workers across the U.S. are protesting systemic racism and racial injustice.

The protests are part of the "White Coats for Black Lives" national demonstration and in solidarity with the "Black Lives Matter" movement.

They come in the wake of the death of George Floyd, a black man who died Memorial Day in the custody of Minneapolis police. Mr. Floyd died after an officer pressed his knee on Mr. Floyd's neck for nearly nine minutes, igniting protests against excessive police force worldwide.

Here is where employees have protested in June:

Note: This is not an exhaustive list.

1. Healthcare workers in the Nashville, Tenn., area participated June 13 in the White Coats March for Justice, joining protesters against police brutality, according to The Vanderbilt Hustler.

2. Healthcare workers knelt June 5 outside of Hasbro Children's Hospital in Providence, R.I., for nearly nine minutes, the approximate time Mr. Floyd was held on the ground, according to The Brown Daily Herald.

3. Healthcare workers in the Philadelphia area, including people from Children's Hospital of Philadelphia and Penn Medicine, knelt together for nearly nine minutes June 5 in solidarity, according to WPVI-TV.

4. More than 100 healthcare professionals demonstrated June 15 outside the Corvallis (Ore.) Clinic against racism and in support for the Black Lives Matter movement, according to the Albany Democrat-Herald.

5. Healthcare workers from more than 25 facilities across Massachusetts came together June 11 to support the Black Lives Matter movement and protest police brutality, according to The Boston Globe.

6. Healthcare workers across Memphis, Tenn., participated in demonstrations June 5 protesting systemic racism, according to The Commercial Appeal.

7. About 150 healthcare workers demonstrated outside Columbia-based University of Missouri Health Care June 4 in honor of Mr. Floyd, according to the Columbia Daily Tribune.

8. Outside Jackson Memorial Hospital in Miami, more than 100 physicians, nurses and other healthcare workers knelt for nine minutes June 4, according to TV station WPLG.

9. About 1,000 people protested outside of Eskenazi Hospital in Indianapolis on June 3, according to the Indianapolis Star.

10. A few dozen physicians and medical staff protested at Highland Hospital in Oakland, Calif., on June 4, according to NBC Bay Area.

11. Hundreds of UMass Memorial Medical Center staff protested outside the Worcester, Mass.-based facility June 5, according to the Worcester Business Journal.

