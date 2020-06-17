New York ER employees seek safety upgrades after bomb scare

Stony Brook (N.Y.) University Hospital emergency department employees are seeking safety upgrades after a bomb scare earlier this month, according to Newsday.

The employees, in a letter to hospital CEO Carol Gomes cited by the newspaper, asked for metal detectors at entrances and armed security.

"Considering three bombs recently made their way into our department, we feel that these requests are not only warranted, but necessary," the letter states.

On June 9, Robert Roden, 33, of Mastic Beach, N.Y., walked into the emergency department with a backpack containing three explosive devices, Newsday reports, citing information from police. Suffolk County police said he also had a tomahawk knife, among other weapons, and was arraigned on multiple weapons charges.

The hospital evacuated two floors, including the emergency room, as a precaution.

In response to the employees' letter, Stony Brook University officials said in a statement provided to Becker's Hospital Review: "This was an extremely troubling incident that, because of an alert paramedic and the swift action of our security team and the Stony Brook University Police, as well as the Suffolk County Police Department, came to a successful outcome."

"Hospital leadership remains focused on and committed to improving security within the University Hospital. In fact, numerous improvements and significant investments have been, and continue to be made in hospital security infrastructure. We will continue to explore additional opportunities to maintain a safe and secure environment for our employees, for our patients and for the community," officials said.

University officials in a recent letter also noted that the hospital has made software upgrades to camera systems, installed cameras throughout the emergency department and strategically placed panic devices, according to Newsday.

