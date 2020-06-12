Highmark Health to begin returning employees to offices in July

Pittsburgh-based Highmark Health, parent company of insurer Highmark and Allegheny Health Network in Pittsburgh, said it will begin bringing about 1,200 nonclinical employees back to their offices July 6.

Those employees, who are working from home, will return to the company's offices a few days a week, as needed. This will take place across company campuses in western Pennsylvania and West Virginia.

Most nonclinical employees will continue to work from home until at least through Labor Day, Highmark said. Employees in central Pennsylvania and Delaware will continue working from home until further notice.

More articles on workforce:

US job openings hit 6-year low as turnovers decrease

Healthcare workers confront toll of pandemic: 5 quotes from the front lines

Record number of healthcare workers laid off, furloughed during pandemic

© Copyright ASC COMMUNICATIONS 2020. Interested in LINKING to or REPRINTING this content? View our policies by clicking here.