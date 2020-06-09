US job openings hit 6-year low as turnovers decrease

U.S. job openings hit a record low in April while turnovers decreased to 9.9 million, according to the latest Job Openings and Labor Turnover Survey from the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics.

The report, released June 9, showed openings declined to 5.05 million compared to a revised 6.01 million in March. This is the lowest count since 2014, Bloomberg News reported.

Job openings declined the most in April in professional and business services (309,000), healthcare and social assistance (115,000), and retail trade (113,000).

Total separations fell to 9.89 million in April, down 4.8 million from 14.64 million the month prior, when the COVID-19 pandemic began. Total separations, referred to as turnover, include quits (generally worker-initiated voluntary separations) as well as layoffs.

The bureau reported 1.79 million quits in April, compared to 2.79 million in March. The report also showed hires declined to 3.52 million in April from 5.11 million in March.

The bureau said changes reflect "the effects of the COVID-19 pandemic and efforts to contain it."

More articles on workforce:

How unemployment numbers have changed each week since March

Healthcare workers confront toll of pandemic: 5 quotes from the front lines

Record number of healthcare workers laid off, furloughed during pandemic

© Copyright ASC COMMUNICATIONS 2020. Interested in LINKING to or REPRINTING this content? View our policies by clicking here.