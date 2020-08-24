Baptist Health brings back furloughed workers, restores benefits

Little Rock, Ark.-based Baptist Health has brought back furloughed workers and reversed reductions in benefits, President and CEO Troy Wells told news website Talk Business & Politics.

Baptist Health this spring furloughed employees to remain financially stable amid the COVID-19 pandemic. The health system also reduced benefits, among other efforts to offset a drop in patient volume and revenue losses.

As of the end of July, Baptist Health brought its workforce back, and it has also restored some of the retirement benefits the health system stopped in April, Mr. Wells told Talk Business & Politics.

He told the news site volumes for medical services are still below normal levels, but there has been enough improvement to bring workers back.

"We're running about 5 percent per week below where we used to be, and that looks like for the time being, it could be the new normal for us," he said in his interview. "That was the impetus for saying, 'You know what? We need to bring our people back, get them back to work, make sure we can provide the services the way we need to.'"

