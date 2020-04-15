The telehealth services Aetna, UnitedHealthcare & more payers are covering during COVID-19 pandemic

To help expand access to care during the COVID-19 pandemic, several insurance companies have loosened restrictions on telehealth claims for both COVID-19 and non-COVID-19 related care.

In March, CMS began reimbursing providers that perform more than 85 different telehealth services for beneficiaries during the pandemic.

Here are four payers that have also expanded telehealth coverage:

1. Aetna waived cost-sharing through June 4 on 27 covered telehealth visits for all diagnoses for in-network providers through Teladoc. Click here to view the 27 covered visits and their codes.

2. Cigna will allow providers to bill standard in-person visits for all telehealth visits through May 31. Click here to view the 28 covered visits and their codes.

3. UnitedHealthcare will reimburse claims for telehealth services for service dates from March 18 until June 18. Click here to view the 48 covered visits and their codes.

4. Humana will reimburse services delivered via telehealth through the duration of the public health emergency. Click here to view some of the 150-plus covered visits and their codes.

More articles on telehealth:

Vanderbilt University School of Medicine creates online pandemic course, students get involved with telehealth

5 things hospitals must know about applying to FCC's $200M telehealth program

Illinois launches statewide telehealth program: 6 notes

© Copyright ASC COMMUNICATIONS 2020. Interested in LINKING to or REPRINTING this content? View our policies by clicking here.