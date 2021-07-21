Doctor on Demand, Grand Rounds Health tap former Blue Shield exec as new telehealth COO

Doctor on Demand and Grand Rounds Health have named Shayna Schulz as COO of their newly combined, multimillion dollar virtual care company.

Doctor on Demand and Grand Rounds completed their merger in May. Under the deal, the companies have formed an integrated telehealth company that provides virtual primary care, specialty care, chronic condition management and primary care services.

Ms. Schulz will oversee operational leadership of the company's patient care team and focus on improving customer experience, talent development and business growth. She most recently served as senior vice president of medicare and specialty at Blue Shield of California, according to a July 14 news release.