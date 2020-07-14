CMS releases 39 telehealth-eligible quality measures for 2021
CMS released its telehealth guidance for electronic clinical quality measures for telehealth-eligible clinicians in 2021.
The agency listed 39 telehealth-eligible eCQMs for the next reporting period:
1. Preventive care and screening: screening for depression and follow-up plan
2. Closing the referral loop: receipt of specialist report
3. Functional status assessment for total hip replacement
4. Functional status assessment for total knee replacement
5. Documentation of current medications in the medical record
6. Primary caries prevention intervention as offered by primary care providers, including dentists
7. Functional status assessments for congestive heart failure
8. Childhood immunization status
9. Diabetes: Hemoglobin A1c (HbA1c) poor control (>9%)
10. Cervical cancer screening
11. Breast cancer screening
12. Pneumococcal vaccination status for older adults
13. Antidepressant medication management
14. Colorectal cancer screening
15. Diabetes: eye exam
16. Diabetes: medical attention for nephropathy
17. Heart failure: angiotensin-converting enzyme inhibitor or receptor blocker or angiotensin receptor-neprilysin inhibitor therapy for left ventricular systolic dysfunction.
18. Follow-up care for children prescribed ADHD medication
19. Preventive care and screening: tobacco use: screening and cessation intervention
20. Falls: screening for future fall risk
21. Heart failure: beta-blocker therapy for left ventricular systolic dysfunction
22. Coronary artery disease: beta-blocker therapy-prior myocardial infarction or left ventricular systolic dysfunction (LVEF <40%)
23. Appropriate testing for pharyngitis
24. Preventive care and screening: influenza immunization
25. Dementia: cognitive assessment
26. Chlamydia screening for women
27. Appropriate treatment for upper respiratory infection
28. Weight assessment and counseling for nutrition and physical activity for children and adolescents
29. Initiation and engagement of alcohol and other drug dependence treatment
30. Use of high-risk medications in older adults
31. Oncology: medical and radiation — pain intensity quantified
32. Depression readmission at 12 months
33. Adult major depressive disorder: suicide risk assessment
34. Controlling high blood pressure
35. Child and adolescent major depressive disorder: suicide risk assessment
36. Appropriate use of DXA scans in women under 65 years old who do not meet the risk factor profile for osteoporotic fracture
37. Statin therapy for the prevention and treatment of cardiovascular disease
38. HIV screening
39. Bone density evaluation for patients with prostate cancer and receiving androgen deprivation therapy
