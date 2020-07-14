CMS releases 39 telehealth-eligible quality measures for 2021

CMS released its telehealth guidance for electronic clinical quality measures for telehealth-eligible clinicians in 2021.



The agency listed 39 telehealth-eligible eCQMs for the next reporting period:



1. Preventive care and screening: screening for depression and follow-up plan

2. Closing the referral loop: receipt of specialist report

3. Functional status assessment for total hip replacement

4. Functional status assessment for total knee replacement

5. Documentation of current medications in the medical record

6. Primary caries prevention intervention as offered by primary care providers, including dentists

7. Functional status assessments for congestive heart failure

8. Childhood immunization status

9. Diabetes: Hemoglobin A1c (HbA1c) poor control (>9%)

10. Cervical cancer screening

11. Breast cancer screening

12. Pneumococcal vaccination status for older adults

13. Antidepressant medication management

14. Colorectal cancer screening

15. Diabetes: eye exam

16. Diabetes: medical attention for nephropathy

17. Heart failure: angiotensin-converting enzyme inhibitor or receptor blocker or angiotensin receptor-neprilysin inhibitor therapy for left ventricular systolic dysfunction.

18. Follow-up care for children prescribed ADHD medication

19. Preventive care and screening: tobacco use: screening and cessation intervention

20. Falls: screening for future fall risk

21. Heart failure: beta-blocker therapy for left ventricular systolic dysfunction

22. Coronary artery disease: beta-blocker therapy-prior myocardial infarction or left ventricular systolic dysfunction (LVEF <40%)

23. Appropriate testing for pharyngitis

24. Preventive care and screening: influenza immunization

25. Dementia: cognitive assessment

26. Chlamydia screening for women

27. Appropriate treatment for upper respiratory infection

28. Weight assessment and counseling for nutrition and physical activity for children and adolescents

29. Initiation and engagement of alcohol and other drug dependence treatment

30. Use of high-risk medications in older adults

31. Oncology: medical and radiation — pain intensity quantified

32. Depression readmission at 12 months

33. Adult major depressive disorder: suicide risk assessment

34. Controlling high blood pressure

35. Child and adolescent major depressive disorder: suicide risk assessment

36. Appropriate use of DXA scans in women under 65 years old who do not meet the risk factor profile for osteoporotic fracture

37. Statin therapy for the prevention and treatment of cardiovascular disease

38. HIV screening

39. Bone density evaluation for patients with prostate cancer and receiving androgen deprivation therapy



More articles on telehealth:

VA, Walmart eye rapid expansion of telehealth sites: 4 notes

Walgreens, CVS and Walmart telehealth offerings: 18 things to know

Telehealth companies raised $1.7B in first half of 2020: 4 insights





© Copyright ASC COMMUNICATIONS 2020. Interested in LINKING to or REPRINTING this content? View our policies by clicking here.