Walgreens, CVS and Walmart telehealth offerings: 18 things to know

Traditional retailers Walgreens, Walmart and CVS have entered the healthcare arena in a variety of ways, including telehealth.

Walgreens and CVS offer virtual visits and telehealth services to consumers while Walmart includes telehealth services in its employee benefits plan. Here are six things to know about each retail company's telehealth strategy.

Walgreens

1. Walgreens offers 24/7 online doctor visits to consumers for $75 cash through MDLIVE.

2. Walgreens doesn't accept insurance but some insurance companies will accept telehealth claims from the visits.

3. The company will take HSA and FSA cards for payment.

4. Common uses for Walgreens telehealth include allergies, cold and flu, pink eye, rashes and sore throat.

5. The physicians can write prescriptions for non-narcotic medications as a result of the telehealth visit.

6. MDLIVE can provide information to primary care physicians in accordance with state and federal laws.

CVS

1. CVS offers consumer video visits for $59 per visit.

2. The telehealth visits are available 24/7 for 365 days per year.

3. CVS accepts debit and credit cards as well as FSA and HSA cards for payment.

4. CVS will accept some insurance providers, but insurance isn't required for treatment.

5. The video visits are available in 44 states and the District of Columbia; they are not available in Nevada, Montana, Alaska, Georgia, North Carolina and Massachusetts.

6. The company offers non-urgent illness for anyone 2 years old and over, and typically provide services for minor injuries, colds, sore throats, upset stomachs, bladder infections and more.

Walmart

1. Walmart offers telehealth to employees through their benefits plan with 24/7 access.

2. Video chat with a doctor with the premier plan, saver plan and local plans are $0 through Doctor On Demand.

3. The eCommerce PPO plan members can use telehealth online or by phone through Teladoc for $15 medical visits and $25 behavioral health visits.

4. Employees not enrolled in a Walmart medical plan can video chat for $20 for the first three months and $1 per visit through 98point6.

5. Telehealth for HMO plan members are often part of regular coverage.

6. Associates and families not enrolled in the Walmart medical plan can use Doctor On Demand for $75 for medical visits, $70 for a 25-minute psychology consultation, $119 for a 50-minute psychology consultation, $99 for a 15-minute call with a psychiatrist or $229 for a 45-minute call with a psychiatrist.

