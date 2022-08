As patients have increasingly sought telehealth services in recent years, while regulators have opened up rules allowing providers to be paid for them, the virtual care market is expected to continue growing.

Here are 10 top players in that market, which is predicted to surpass $13 billion by the end of 2026, according to a Persistence Market Research report:

1. Teladoc

2. Amwell

3. AT&T

4. AMD Global Telemedicine

5. MDLive

6. Philips

7. CHI Health

8. UnitedHealth Group

9. THA Group

10. Synzi