Philips unveils telehealth HealthSuite offerings, plans to launch EHR

Listen
Philips released two new Philips HealthSuite solutions that utilize the cloud to improve patient care in a scalable and cost-effective model, according to an Aug. 11 ITN Online report.
During HIMSS21, Philips unveiled the Philips Acute Care Telehealth and Philips Patient Flow Capacity Suites. The solutions will enable health systems to integrate informatics that can be scaled up or down based on current needs, according to the report.
Three things to know:
- Philips' Patient Flow Capacity Suite helps health systems manage a patient's care journey. It provides visualizations and machine learning-support analytics to inform patient flow decisions.
- The Acute Care Telehealth solution builds on decadeslong work in telehealth-ICU solutions and enables health systems to expand their enterprise telehealth ambitions. Health systems will be able to deploy acute telehealthcare from a centralized command center or decentralized model, based on the systems' needs. Clients will be able to add additional hospitals, clinical units and beds as the systems' virtual care strategy evolves.
- The next HealthSuite updates planned are for the Philips EHR, anesthesia workspace and acute care solutions.