Hospital rebrands: 10 recent name changes

Below are 10 hospitals that have announced name changes or other rebranding efforts in the last month:

1. Weston, Wis.-based Ascension St. Clare's Hospital will be renamed Marshfield Medical Center-Weston. Marshfield (Wis.) Clinic Health System purchased the hospital from Ascension Wisconsin on Aug. 1.

2. Flambeau Hospitalin Park Falls, Wis., will be renamed Marshfield Medical Center-Park Falls,after Ascension Wisconsin transfers its 50 percent stake to Marshfield Clinic.

3. Roanoke, Va.-based Carilion Clinic completed its purchase of Lexington, Va.-basedStonewall Jackson Hospital. The facility will be renamed Carilion Rockbridge Community Hospital.

4. Holy Cross Hospital, a 557-bed nonprofit teaching facility in Fort Lauderdale, Fla., will rebrand as Holy Cross Health.

5. Salt Lake City-based Intermountain Healthcare will change the name of Intermountain Dixie Regional Medical Centerto Intermountain St. George Regional Hospital, effective Jan. 1, the health system announced July 16.

6. Bethlehem, Pa.-based St. Luke's University Health Network acquired Easton (Pa.) Hospital from Steward Health Care, a for-profit system based in Dallas. With the acquisition complete, the hospital has been renamed St. Luke's Hospital Easton Campus.

7. Urbana, Ill.-based Carle Health acquired BroMenn Medical Centerin Normal, Ill., from Advocate Aurora Health, which has dual headquarters in Downers Grove, Ill., and Milwaukee. The hospital was renamed Carle BroMenn Medical Center.

8. Carle Health acquired Advocate Eureka (Ill.) Hospital from Advocate Aurora Health. The hospital was renamed Carle Eureka Hospital.

9. Orlando (Fla.) Health on July 1 completed its acquisition of St. Cloud (Fla.) Regional Medical Center from Franklin, Tenn.-based Community Health Systems. With the transaction complete, St. Cloud Regional has been renamed Orlando Health St. Cloud Hospital.

10. Penn State Health plans to buy Holy Spirit Health System in Camp Hill, Pa., from Geisinger Health. When the transaction closes, expected in October, the hospital will be renamed Penn State Health Holy Spirit Medical Center.

More articles on strategy:

Mayo Clinic is advising McDonald's on COVID-19 safety

Air travel won't return to pre-pandemic levels until 2024, industry group says

Walmart plans to open at least 6 more health clinics in Georgia this year

© Copyright ASC COMMUNICATIONS 2020. Interested in LINKING to or REPRINTING this content? View our policies by clicking here.