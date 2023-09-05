3 ways to slim the C-suite

The summer has marked a period of transformation for health system C-suites as industry pressures mount. Some executives are absorbing the jobs of two individuals in an increased push toward integration.

Here are three ways health systems are combining top titles as they look to streamline operations — and whittle down costs.

1. The CFO-COO: Caribou, Maine-based Cary Medical Center recently bestowed the CFO and COO titles upon the same person: Chelsea Reynolds Desrosiers. Ms. Desrosiers has served as CFO since 2018 and assumed the COO responsibilities upon Leslie Anderson's retirement. The hospital originally searched for a successor, but ultimately decided to consolidate the role, which could benefit from Ms. Desrosiers' financial knowledge.

Mount Sinai South Nassau in Oceanside, N.Y., also passed operational duties to CFO John Pohlman upon former COO Bill Allison's retirement. Mr. Pohlman served in the COO role at another New York hospital prior to joining Mount Sinai.

2. The CIO-CMO: Sam Amirfar, MD, CIO of Brooklyn Hospital Center in New York City, was also named its chief medical officer in May.

"Given the importance of technology and data analytics in healthcare today, the integration of these two disciplines is becoming more relevant and crucial," Gary Terrinoni, president and CEO of Brooklyn Hospital Center, told the Brooklyn Eagle in a May 23 story.

3. The COO-CNO: Prior to April, Cristen Brandsma, BSN, RN, served as chief nursing officer for Munson Healthcare's Cadillac (Mich.) Hospital. Now, she serves in a dual capacity as both COO and CNO of two hospitals: Cadillac Hospital and Manistee (Mich.) Hospital. The two hospitals staff a cumulative 94 acute care beds.