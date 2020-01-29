CMS updates star ratings: 4 things to know

CMS updated its Overall Hospital Quality Star Ratings on its Hospital Compare website Jan. 28.

Four things to know:

1. CMS assigns star ratings to more than 4,500 hospitals nationwide based on their performance across seven quality performance areas: mortality, safety of care, readmission, patient experience, effectiveness of care, timeliness of care and efficient use of medical imaging.

2. Here is a breakdown of the updated star ratings:

One star: 228 hospitals

Two stars: 710 hospitals

Three stars: 1,191 hospitals

Four stars: 1,136 hospitals

Five stars: 407 hospitals

3. Last August, CMS shared plans to update its star ratings methodology in 2020 based on public feedback. The agency will share its proposed changes this spring as part of its "Fiscal Year 2021 Hospital Inpatient Prospective Payment System" proposed rule.

4. CMS last updated its Star Ratings in February 2019.

More articles on rankings and ratings:

States ranked by annual healthcare cost per smoker

States ranked by adults with fair, poor health

How 29 physician specialties rank on happiness outside of work

© Copyright ASC COMMUNICATIONS 2020. Interested in LINKING to or REPRINTING this content? View our policies by clicking here.