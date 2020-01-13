States ranked by adults with fair, poor health
West Virginia has the highest proportion of residents who report fair or poor health of all U.S. states, according to a ranking from the Kaiser Family Foundation.
The ranking is based on an analysis of 2013-18 survey results from the CDC's Behavioral Risk Factor Surveillance System.
Nationwide, 18.4 percent of American adults reported fair or poor health.
Here's how each state stacks up:
Note: The list includes ties and results in a numerical listing of 40.
1. West Virginia — 26.3 percent of adults report fair or poor health
2. Arkansas — 24.7 percent
3. Kentucky — 23.5 percent
4. Mississippi — 23.3 percent
5. Alabama — 22.9 percent
6. Tennessee — 22.7 percent
7. Louisiana — 22.2 percent
8. Oklahoma — 21.7 percent
9. New Mexico — 21.5 percent
10. Florida — 20.8 percent
11. Nevada — 20.6 percent
12. Missouri — 20.4 percent
13. Arizona — 19.4 percent
14. Michigan — 19.3 percent
Indiana — 19.3 percent
15. Texas — 19.1 percent
North Carolina — 19.1 percent
Georgia — 19.1 percent
16. South Carolina — 18.9 percent
Pennsylvania — 18.9 percent
17. Oregon — 18.8 percent
18. Ohio — 18.7 percent
19. California — 18.1 percent
Maine — 18.1 percent
20. Virginia — 17.3 percent
Rhode Island — 17.3 percent
21. Delaware — 17.2 percent
22. New York — 17.1 percent
23. Kansas — 17 percent
24. Illinois — 16.8 percent
25. New Jersey — 16.7 percent
26. Hawaii — 16.3 percent
27. Wyoming — 16 percent
28. Idaho — 15.9 percent
Maryland — 15.9 percent
29. Washington — 15.7 percent
Wisconsin — 15.7 percent
30. Alaska — 15.6 percent
31. Montana — 15.1 percent
32. South Dakota — 14.6 percent
33. Utah — 14.5 percent
Nebraska — 14.5 percent
34. Iowa — 14.3 percent
35. Massachusetts — 14.2 percent
36. Colorado — 14.1 percent
37. North Dakota — 13.9 percent
38. Connecticut — 13.8 percent
Vermont — 13.8 percent
39. Minnesota — 13.5 percent
40. New Hampshire — 13.4 percent
