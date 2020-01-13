States ranked by adults with fair, poor health

West Virginia has the highest proportion of residents who report fair or poor health of all U.S. states, according to a ranking from the Kaiser Family Foundation.

The ranking is based on an analysis of 2013-18 survey results from the CDC's Behavioral Risk Factor Surveillance System.

Nationwide, 18.4 percent of American adults reported fair or poor health.

Here's how each state stacks up:

Note: The list includes ties and results in a numerical listing of 40.

1. West Virginia — 26.3 percent of adults report fair or poor health

2. Arkansas — 24.7 percent

3. Kentucky — 23.5 percent

4. Mississippi — 23.3 percent

5. Alabama — 22.9 percent

6. Tennessee — 22.7 percent

7. Louisiana — 22.2 percent

8. Oklahoma — 21.7 percent

9. New Mexico — 21.5 percent

10. Florida — 20.8 percent

11. Nevada — 20.6 percent

12. Missouri — 20.4 percent

13. Arizona — 19.4 percent

14. Michigan — 19.3 percent

Indiana — 19.3 percent

15. Texas — 19.1 percent

North Carolina — 19.1 percent

Georgia — 19.1 percent

16. South Carolina — 18.9 percent

Pennsylvania — 18.9 percent

17. Oregon — 18.8 percent

18. Ohio — 18.7 percent

19. California — 18.1 percent

Maine — 18.1 percent

20. Virginia — 17.3 percent

Rhode Island — 17.3 percent

21. Delaware — 17.2 percent

22. New York — 17.1 percent

23. Kansas — 17 percent

24. Illinois — 16.8 percent

25. New Jersey — 16.7 percent

26. Hawaii — 16.3 percent

27. Wyoming — 16 percent

28. Idaho — 15.9 percent

Maryland — 15.9 percent

29. Washington — 15.7 percent

Wisconsin — 15.7 percent

30. Alaska — 15.6 percent

31. Montana — 15.1 percent

32. South Dakota — 14.6 percent

33. Utah — 14.5 percent

Nebraska — 14.5 percent

34. Iowa — 14.3 percent

35. Massachusetts — 14.2 percent

36. Colorado — 14.1 percent

37. North Dakota — 13.9 percent

38. Connecticut — 13.8 percent

Vermont — 13.8 percent

39. Minnesota — 13.5 percent

40. New Hampshire — 13.4 percent

