XBB.1.5's prevalence jumps to 75%: CDC

The highly transmissible omicron subvariant XBB.1.5 now accounts for about three-fourths of all COVID-19 cases reported nationwide, according to the CDC's latest estimates.

As of Feb. 11, XBB.1.5 accounted for 74.7 percent of U.S. cases, up from 65.9 percent the week prior. BQ.1.1 remains the second most prevalent strain at 15.3 percent.

The CDC first started tracking XBB.1.5 separately from its parent strain XBB the week of Dec. 31, estimating it accounted for about 4 percent of cases nationwide. Though its prevalence has steadily risen since then, the U.S. has not experienced a major winter surge.

Nationwide, COVID-19 cases have fallen 14 percent in the last two weeks, while hospitalizations have dropped 15 percent, according to data tracked by The New York Times.