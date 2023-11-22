Where COVID-19 admissions are highest, rising fastest

COVID-19 hospitalizations are ticking back up in the U.S. after more than two months of mostly trending downward or remaining flat, according to the latest available data from the CDC.

There were 16,239 new admissions for the week ending Nov. 11, up 8.6% from the previous week. While COVID-19 metrics are on the rise again, they remain far below levels seen in previous surges. Still, hospital and public health officials are concerned about how the rest of the respiratory virus season will play out, with the potential for capacity strain in the coming weeks and months as flu and respiratory syncytial virus cases are also on the rise.

Ten states with the highest rate of new COVID-19 hospitalizations per 100,000 residents for the week ending Nov. 11:

Hawaii: 12.1

Number of new admissions: 171

West Virginia: 10.4

Number of new admissions: 187

New Mexico: 8.6

Number of new admissions: 180

Montana: 8.5

Number of new admissions: 91

South Dakota: 8.3

Number of new admissions: 73

Kentucky: 8.2

Number of new admissions: 365

Colorado: 7.8

Number of new admissions: 450

Nebraska: 7.2

Number of new admissions: 140

Vermont: 6.9

Number of new admissions: 43

Wisconsin: 6.9

Number of new admissions: 400

Ten states where COVID-19 admissions increased most for the week ending Nov. 11:

Vermont: New admissions up 72%

Number of new admissions: 43

Iowa: 60%

New admissions: 176

Alaska: 60%

New admissions: 32

Hawaii: 44.9%

New admissions: 171

Montana: 44.4%

New admissions: 91

Minnesota: 35.6%

New admissions: 293

West Virginia: 29.9%

New admissions: 187

New Mexico: 29.5%

New admissions: 180

Arizona: 26.8%

New admissions: 478

Tennessee: 26.7%

New admissions: 327