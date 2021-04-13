What proportion of UK variant cases are circulating in each state?
Of 26 states reporting lineage information to the CDC, Tennessee currently has the highest proportion of B.1.1.7 coronavirus cases, a lineage initially identified in the U.K.
The CDC data shows the estimated biweekly prevalence of variant cases for the weeks Jan. 3 to March 27 based on more than 40,000 sequences.
Below is the proportion of B.1.1.7 variant cases circulating in 26 states:
Arizona: 14.1 percent
California: 15.9
Colorado: 29.1
Connecticut: 29.2
Florida: 52.2
Georgia: 45.6
Illinois: 30.1
Indiana: 23.8
Kentucky: 18.7
Louisiana: 34.4
Maryland: 39
Massachusetts: 29.4
Michigan: 57.6
Minnesota: 55.6
New Hampshire: 21.4
New Jersey: 32.8
New York: 28.1
North Carolina: 21.1
Ohio: 25.8
Pennsylvania: 28
Rhode Island: 17.5
Tennessee: 60.5
Texas: 42.7
Virginia: 30.7
West Virginia: 22.9
Wisconsin: 23.8
