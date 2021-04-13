What proportion of UK variant cases are circulating in each state?

Of 26 states reporting lineage information to the CDC, Tennessee currently has the highest proportion of B.1.1.7 coronavirus cases, a lineage initially identified in the U.K.

The CDC data shows the estimated biweekly prevalence of variant cases for the weeks Jan. 3 to March 27 based on more than 40,000 sequences.

Below is the proportion of B.1.1.7 variant cases circulating in 26 states:

Arizona: 14.1 percent

California: 15.9

Colorado: 29.1

Connecticut: 29.2

Florida: 52.2

Georgia: 45.6

Illinois: 30.1

Indiana: 23.8

Kentucky: 18.7

Louisiana: 34.4

Maryland: 39

Massachusetts: 29.4

Michigan: 57.6

Minnesota: 55.6

New Hampshire: 21.4

New Jersey: 32.8

New York: 28.1

North Carolina: 21.1

Ohio: 25.8

Pennsylvania: 28

Rhode Island: 17.5

Tennessee: 60.5

Texas: 42.7

Virginia: 30.7

West Virginia: 22.9

Wisconsin: 23.8

