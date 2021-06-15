Vermont first state to vaccinate 80% of eligible population

Vermont has administered at least one COVID-19 vaccine dose to 80 percent of residents age 12 and up, making it the first state to hit this threshold, Gov. Phil Scott said June 14.

The state has also partially vaccinated 81.8 percent of residents 18 and older, exceeding President Joe Biden's national goal of hitting 70 percent by July 4.

Due to this success, the state lifted all remaining pandemic restrictions and allowed its state of emergency declaration to expire June 15.

"Not only do we lead the United States, but Vermont is now a global leader in vaccinations to defeat COVID-19," Mr. Scott said in a news conference, according to The New York Times. "Our state has shown the world what’s possible when you have a group of people with the right attitude following the data and trusting medical science."

