US to ramp up travel warnings amid global surge in COVID-19 cases

The U.S. State Department plans to significantly increase the number of countries it is warning Americans not to travel to as COVID-19 cases rise globally, reports The Washington Post.

As of April 19, about 16 percent of countries had a "Level 4: Do Not Travel" designation. This figure will soon increase to about 80 percent of countries, the State Department told the Post.

The updated travel advisories better reflect information from the CDC, along with logistical factors such as each country's testing capabilities and travel restrictions for U.S. citizens, the department tweeted April 19.

The new recommendations come amid a global surge in COVID-19 cases. Last week, the world's seven-day new case average was more than 5.2 million — a new weekly high, the World Health Organization said April 19.

The warnings also come as more Americans are traveling and more countries are reopening their borders to visitors, according to the Post.

