US to phase out COVID vaccine cards

The CDC has announced the agency will no longer distribute COVID-19 vaccination cards.

The agency announced the decision in an Oct. 3 website revision as part of a 2023-2024 update to its COVID-19 frequently asked questions.

"CDC no longer distributes the white CDC COVID-19 Vaccination cards and does not maintain vaccination records," the page states.

The agency does not track vaccination status and notes that individuals who may have lost their COVID-19 cards request their vaccination records from their state health departments' immunization information system.