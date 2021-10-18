US renews COVID-19 emergency declaration for 7th time

HHS Secretary Xavier Becerra on Oct. 18 renewed a public health emergency declaration over the COVID-19 pandemic for the seventh time.

The renewal means the emergency declaration will remain in effect for at least another 90 days.

The declaration grants healthcare providers resources and flexibility to care for COVID-19 patients, among other benefits.

HHS first declared the pandemic a public health emergency Jan. 31, 2020. The agency has since renewed it every 90 days.