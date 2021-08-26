US COVID-19 cases growing, but not as quickly as 2 weeks ago

COVID-19 cases are still increasing nationwide, but the rate of new infections appears to be slowing, CNBC reported Aug. 26.

The U.S. has reported an average of 152,000 cases daily over the last week, marking the highest figures seen since January, according to data from Baltimore-based Johns Hopkins University cited by CNBC.

The current seven-day case average is up 11 percent from a week prior. However, the increase is much smaller than the more than 30 percent jump seen just two weeks ago.

Meanwhile, death rates are still steadily rising in the U.S. The nation's seven-day death average was 1,100 as of Aug. 25, a 39 percent increase from the week before. The spike is largely driven by rising death rates in Florida, Texas, Louisiana and Georgia, CNBC reported.

Research shows deaths tend to lag reported cases by at least three to four weeks.

To read the full article, click here.