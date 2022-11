US COVID-19 admissions tick up: Where they're highest, rising fastest

The U.S. has seen a modest increase in COVID-19 hospitalizations over the last two weeks, according to HHS data compiled by The New York Times.

As of Oct. 31, a daily average of 27,184 COVID-19 patients were hospitalized nationwide, up 2 percent over the last 14 days. Overall, hospitalizations are rising in 28 states, though the scale of the increases vary greatly by state. Last week, the CDC reported the seven-day average for new admissions was 3,249, marking a 1 percent increase after nearly two months of decline.

The slight upticks come as a pair of highly transmissible omicron relatives dubbed "escape variants" — BQ.1 and BQ.1.1 — gain prevalence nationwide.

Ten states with the largest 14-day increase in average daily COVID-19 hospitalizations:

Arizona: 36 percent increase

Hospitalizations: 454 daily average as of Oct. 31

Hawaii: 32 percent

Hospitalizations: 86

Vermont: 31 percent

Hospitalizations: 71

Nebraska: 24 percent

Hospitalizations: 177

Indiana: 23 percent

Hospitalizations: 435

Wisconsin: 21 percent

Hospitalizations: 552

Oklahoma: 18 percent

Hospitalizations: 255

New Mexico: 18 percent

Hospitalizations: 123

South Dakota: 16 percent

Hospitalizations: 68

Wyoming: 13 percent

Hospitalizations: 21

Ten places with the highest hospitalization rate per 100,000 residents:

Washington, D.C.: 17 per 100,000

Daily average of hospitalizations as of Oct. 31: 164



Delaware: 17

Hospitalizations: 164

Maine: 16

Hospitalizations: 216

New York: 16

Hospitalizations: 3,094

North Carolina: 14

Hospitalizations: 1,516

Pennsylvania: 14

Hospitalizations: 1,754

New Jersey: 13

Hospitalizations: 1,179

Connecticut: 13

Hospitalizations: 448

Michigan: 12

Hospitalizations: 1,190

Massachusetts: 12

Hospitalizations: 796

Editor's note: Figures are based on data as of Oct. 31.