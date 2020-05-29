Trump: U.S. will end relationship with WHO

The U.S. has ended its relationship with the World Health Organization due to its response to the COVID-19 pandemic, President Donald Trump said during a May 29 news conference.

President Trump said WHO failed to properly respond to the pandemic because China has "total control" over the organization. President Trump said health officials in China did not fulfill reporting obligations to WHO and pressured the organization to mislead the world.

President Trump said the U.S. contributes about $450 million to WHO, while China gives about $40 million. The U.S will be "redirecting" the money to "other worldwide and deserving urgent global public health needs," the president said.

On May 18, President Trump said he would give WHO 30 days to improve before cutting funding from the U.S.

