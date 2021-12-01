This state just passed Michigan as having most COVID-19 cases per capita

New Hampshire is currently seeing the highest average rate of daily COVID-19 cases per capita in the nation, with higher rates than all other states as well as every major U.S. region, according to state and local health agency data cited by The New York Times.

For the past few weeks, Michigan had been reporting the highest case rates per capita, according to the Times.

Now, as of Nov. 30, New Hampshire is reporting 70 daily virus cases per capita (100,000 people), compared to Michigan reporting 68 daily cases per capita, according to the Times.

In comparison, the Midwest is averaging 47 COVID-19 cases per capita, the Northeast is seeing 34 cases, the West is reporting an average of 19 cases and the South is recording 12 cases.

As of Dec. 1, New Hampshire has seen cases rise 12 percent over the last 14 days, according to the Times. In comparison, national cases have decreased 2 percent over the same time period.

The state is also seeing high COVID-19 admissions, with hospitalizations up 41 percent over the last two weeks. The state is averaging 28 COVID-19 hospitalizations per 100,000 people, according to HHS data cited by the Times.