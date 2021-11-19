This state has higher daily COVID-19 cases per capita than every US region

Michigan is currently seeing the highest average rate of daily COVID-19 cases per capita in the nation, with higher rates than all other states as well as every major U.S. region, according to state and local health agency data cited by The New York Times.

As of Nov. 18, Michigan was reporting 84 daily virus cases per capita (100,000 people), according to the Times. In comparison, the Midwest is averaging 50 COVID-19 cases per capita, the Northeast is seeing 32 cases, the West is reporting an average of 27 cases and the South is recording 14 cases.

As of Nov. 19, Michigan has seen cases jump 83 percent over the last 14 days, according to the Times. In comparison, national cases have risen 33 percent over the same time period.

The state is also seeing high COVID-19 admissions, with hospitalizations up 40 percent over the last two weeks. On Nov. 17, the most recent state data available, 3,362 adults were hospitalized in Michigan with suspected or confirmed COVID-19. As of Nov. 17, 60 pediatric hospitalizations were for confirmed or suspected COVID-19.

The Midwest is currently facing a COVID-19 surge, with Wisconsin, Michigan and Minnesota all reporting rising cases and hospitalizations.