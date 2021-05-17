The 7 states where COVID-19 hospitalizations are still rising: NYT
Nationally, COVID-19 hospitalizations have declined 18 percent in the last two weeks, reports The New York Times. However, virus-related hospitalizations are still rising in some states.
The Times database pulls hospitalization information from HHS.
Below are seven states with increasing COVID-19 hospitalization rates over the last 14 days, per the Times:
1. Montana — 19 percent increase
2. Alabama — 6 percent increase
3. Hawaii — 6 percent increase
4. Mississippi — 4 percent increase
5. West Virginia — 4 percent increase
6. Oregon — 2 percent increase
7. Washington — 2 percent increase
© Copyright ASC COMMUNICATIONS 2021. Interested in LINKING to or REPRINTING this content? View our policies by clicking here.