The 7 states where COVID-19 hospitalizations are still rising: NYT

Nationally, COVID-19 hospitalizations have declined 18 percent in the last two weeks, reports The New York Times. However, virus-related hospitalizations are still rising in some states.

The Times database pulls hospitalization information from HHS.

Below are seven states with increasing COVID-19 hospitalization rates over the last 14 days, per the Times:

1. Montana — 19 percent increase

2. Alabama — 6 percent increase

3. Hawaii — 6 percent increase

4. Mississippi — 4 percent increase

5. West Virginia — 4 percent increase

6. Oregon — 2 percent increase

7. Washington — 2 percent increase

